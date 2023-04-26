Police seek to ID person of interest allegedly involved in fight near Ohio State before fatal shooting

Police released a photo of the person on Facebook Wednesday, saying they have connected them to a shooting that killed 25-year-old Deijon Bedgood on April 21.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in connection to a deadly shooting near The Ohio State University campus last week.

Police released a photo of the person on Facebook Wednesday, saying they have connected them to a shooting that killed 25-year-old Deijon Bedgood on April 21. According to police, the person is believed to have been involved in a fight just before the shooting.

The shooting reportedly happened near East 12th Avenue and North High Street around 2:40 a.m. where officers found two men, 25-year-old Deijon Bedgood and a 27-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said both shooting victims were taken to the hospital. Bedgood was pronounced dead at 3:04 a.m. The 27-year-old is expected to survive his injuries. Police say both victims are not Ohio State students.

The shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups that escalated into a fight. During the fight, 26-year-old Raymond Ladd and 25-year-old Shemar Franklin pulled out handguns and began shooting, according to police.

One of the bullets struck Bedgood, which ultimately killed him.

Ladd was arrested and charged with murder and police are still searching for Franklin, who has been charged with murder and felonious assault.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Polgar with the Columbus Police Homicide Bureau at 614-774-7810. Tips can also be made to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.