Police identify 2nd suspect in deadly shooting near Ohio State

Police say a 25-year-old man was killed and a 27-year-old man was injured in a shooting near Ohio State early Friday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police has identified a second man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting near The Ohio State University that stemmed from a fight early Friday morning.

The shooting reportedly happened near East 12th Avenue and North High Street around 2:40 a.m. where officers found two men, 25-year-old Deijon Bedgood and a 27-year-old, suffering from gunshot wounds. Students received a Buckeye Alert from OSU Emergency Management about the incident around 2:52 a.m.

Police said both shooting victims were taken to the hospital. Bedgood was pronounced dead at 3:04 a.m. The 27-year-old is expected to survive his injuries. Police say both victims are not Ohio State students.

Police said the shooting stemmed from an argument between two groups that escalated into a fight. During the fight, 26-year-old Raymond Ladd and 25-year-old Shemar Franklin pulled out handguns and began shooting.

One of the bullets struck Bedgood, which ultimately killed him.

Ladd was arrested and charged with murder.

Police are still searching for Franklin, who has been charged with murder and felonious assault.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-774-7810 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.