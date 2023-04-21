Friends, coach remember man killed in shooting near Ohio State campus

Deijon Bedgood, 25, died after he was shot on High Street in Columbus near campus.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police need your help finding a second suspect wanted in connection to an overnight shooting near The Ohio State University's campus that left one man dead.

The shooting unfolded in the early morning hours on Friday, just yards away from The Union.

Police arrested 26-year-old Raymond Ladd and he's charged with murder. Police identified the second suspect has 25-year-old Shemar Franklin, who has also been charged with murder.

One man was hurt and another was killed. Police identified the man killed as 25-year-old Deijon Bedgood.

Fourth Street Taproom and Kitchen is where Bedgood worked as a co-manager. The business is closed and will be through the weekend while his co-workers and friends, grieve.

“Can’t wrap our minds around that we're pretty gutted right now,” said Ryan Leasure, who coached Deijon Bedgood when he played basketball at Belpre High School. “By far, one of the most athletic athletes I've ever seen come through our area. To see that hear this news is pretty heartbreaking."

His co-manager at Fourth Street says he was loved by his co-workers. In a statement on Instagram, the Taproom posted it will remain closed until Tuesday, April 25 "in an effort to prioritize the wellbeing of our staff and employees."

He was described as someone with a lot of energy and a calming presence. A former student-athlete who left behind a legacy at Belpre High School.

“One of the best athletes that come through our school history by far,” Leasure said.