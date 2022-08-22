x
Police: Multiple people arrested after Columbus officer fires weapon, no one injured

Police said officers were called to the 3000 block of Eakin Road for a report of a group of five males gambling who had guns on their waistbands.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus officer fired their weapon and multiple people were taken into custody during an incident in the Hilltop neighborhood Monday night.

Police said officers were called to the 3000 block of Eakin Road around 9 p.m. for a report of a group of five males gambling who had guns on their waistbands.

When officers arrived, they all tried to runaway. At one point, police said an officer fired their weapon at least once. No one was hit by the gunfire, police said.

At least two people were taken into custody, but police did not have an exact number.

Additional information was not immediately available.

