Man arrested, charged in shots fired incident during Groveport Madison football game

No one was hit by the gunfire.

GROVEPORT, Ohio — Officers arrested a man and detained a juvenile after shots were fired at Groveport Madison High School Friday night, which forced the school and football stadium to be evacuated.

There was a game between Groveport Madison and Canal Winchester happening at the time shots were fired.

Groveport police said there were multiple fights at the stadium, leading to about a half-dozen kids being ejected and others leaving on their own.

Some of those who had left the stadium ended up fighting in the career center parking lot, where the shots were fired around 9:10 p.m., police said.

Officers found a 10 mm Glock handgun, which police said had been altered to make it into a fully automatic weapon. Six rounds were fired from the gun.

Groveport Police Chief Casey Adams told 10TV no one was shot.

Adams said an 18-year-old, identified as James Key, and a 15-year-old were detained. Key is charged with second-degree improper discharge of a firearm and second-degree inducing panic. The unidentified juvenile was released to his mother.

A stun gun was used by law enforcement on one of those teenagers, Adams said.

Mace was also used to break up a fight that happened after the shooting. Adams said one person was treated after the mace was used.