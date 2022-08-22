Police: Warrant issued for suspect accused of fatally shooting man during argument in southeast Columbus

Police said Stephon Moore was arguing with a man, identified as 39-year-old Dashawn Hicks when there was an exchange of gunfire on July 25.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man on the city's southeast side last month.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Lockbourne Road on the evening of July 25.

Upon arrival, officers found 33-year-old Stephon Moore suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Police said Moore was arguing with a man, identified as 39-year-old Dashawn Hicks when there was an exchange of gunfire. One of the shots fired struck Moore.

Moore's death is the city's 78th homicide in 2022.