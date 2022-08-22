Police: Warrant issued for suspect accused of fatally shooting man during argument in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Detectives with the Columbus Division of Police have issued an arrest warrant for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man on the city's southeast side last month.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Lockbourne Road on the evening of July 25.
Upon arrival, officers found 33-year-old Stephon Moore suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead.
Police said Moore was arguing with a man, identified as 39-year-old Dashawn Hicks when there was an exchange of gunfire. One of the shots fired struck Moore.
Moore's death is the city's 78th homicide in 2022.
Anyone with information on Hicks' whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.