Police looking for person of interest after in fatal northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a person of interest after a woman was found shot and killed in northeast Columbus Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Parkville Court just after 8:30 p.m., according to Columbus police.

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman laying on the floor unresponsive.

Medics at the scene pronounced the victim dead at 8:40 p.m. Her name has not yet been released.

Police said the person of interest could be driving a 2014 Beige Hyundai with Ohio tag #JNY3407. Police said if you see this vehicle, do not approach it and call 911.