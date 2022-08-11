x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police looking for person of interest after in fatal northeast Columbus shooting

Police are looking for a person of interest after a woman was found shot and killed in northeast Columbus.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a person of interest after a woman was found shot and killed in northeast Columbus Wednesday night. 

The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Parkville Court just after 8:30 p.m., according to Columbus police. 

When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman laying on the floor unresponsive. 

Medics at the scene pronounced the victim dead at 8:40 p.m. Her name has not yet been released. 

Police said the person of interest could be driving a 2014 Beige Hyundai with Ohio tag #JNY3407. Police said if you see this vehicle, do not approach it and call 911. 

This incident is still under investigation.

CrimeTracker 10: Recent Coverage  

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Ohio woman stands alongside President Biden as he signs 'burn pits' bill into law

Before You Leave, Check This Out