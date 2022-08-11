Police looking for person of interest after in fatal northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police are looking for a person of interest after a woman was found shot and killed in northeast Columbus Wednesday night.
The shooting happened on the 2100 block of Parkville Court just after 8:30 p.m., according to Columbus police.
When officers arrived, they found a 25-year-old woman laying on the floor unresponsive.
Medics at the scene pronounced the victim dead at 8:40 p.m. Her name has not yet been released.
Police said the person of interest could be driving a 2014 Beige Hyundai with Ohio tag #JNY3407. Police said if you see this vehicle, do not approach it and call 911.
This incident is still under investigation.