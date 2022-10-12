Columbus police arrest 13 gang members during 18-month investigation

The Columbus Division of Police said they arrested members of the BL-800 gang who are responsible for numerous violent crimes in west Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than a dozen members of a criminal street gang in Columbus were arrested earlier this week during an operation by the Columbus Division of Police, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and ATF Task Force.

The 18-month-long investigation into the BL-800 (Bantu Life) criminal street gang was concluded on Tuesday after police arrested 13 members who were indicted on 84 felony charges.

The gang was responsible for numerous violent crimes that took place in west Columbus, according to police. The felony charges range from stolen property to murder.

Among those arrested were: