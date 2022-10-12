Columbus police arrest 13 gang members during 18-month investigation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than a dozen members of a criminal street gang in Columbus were arrested earlier this week during an operation by the Columbus Division of Police, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and ATF Task Force.
The 18-month-long investigation into the BL-800 (Bantu Life) criminal street gang was concluded on Tuesday after police arrested 13 members who were indicted on 84 felony charges.
The gang was responsible for numerous violent crimes that took place in west Columbus, according to police. The felony charges range from stolen property to murder.
Among those arrested were:
- Abdi Bakar Abdi, 19, for participation in a criminal gang, failure to comply, receiving stolen property, theft and weapon under disability
- Abdi Hussein, 19, for participation in a criminal gang, receiving stolen property, improper handling of firearm and obstructing and weapon under disability
- Abdikadir Bilal, 23, participation in a criminal gang, possession of drugs and felony assault
- Abdullahi Abdikadir, 19, participation in a criminal gang, receiving stolen property, theft, improper handling of firearm and tampering with evidence
- Abukar Yakub, 21, participation in a criminal gang, felony assault, improper handling of firearm, weapon under disability and tampering with evidence
- Aden Abdullahi, 19, participation in a criminal gang, receiving stolen property and theft
- Aden Abdi, 27, participation in a criminal gang, trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs
- Benjamin Face, 22, participation in a criminal gang and trafficking in drugs
- Elijah Goolsby, 27, participation in a criminal gang, possession of drugs, improper handling and weapon under disability
- Hussein Bilal, 21, participation in a criminal gang, aggravated robbery and murder
- Hussein Abdi, 19, participation in a criminal gang, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, failure to comply, weapon under disability, obstructing and tampering with evidence
- Omar Ali Aden, 22, participation in a criminal gang, improper handling of firearm and trafficking in drugs
- Omar Kalonga, 21, participation in a criminal gang and weapon under disability.