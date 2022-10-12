Former Ohio State quarterback Art Schlichter charged with felony possession of cocaine

Schlichter was found unresponsive in a Hilliard hotel in June.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — Former Ohio State University quarterback Art Schlichter has been charged with possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, after he was found unresponsive in a Hilliard hotel room, according to court documents.

According to an affidavit filed by Hilliard police, officers responded to the Hampton Inn on Lyman Drive for a report of an overdose on June 6.

When officers arrived, they found Schlichter, 62, unresponsive and began to administer Narcan to him. Narcan is a used to reverse the effects of overdoses.

Medics took Schlichter to the hospital.

Police wrote in the filing that officers found drug paraphernalia in the room as well as a white powdery substance. A BCI analysis confirmed the substance found was .26 grams of cocaine.

The charge was filed in Franklin County Municipal Court on Oct. 5.

Schlichter is scheduled to be arraigned on the cocaine possession charge on Friday.

In October 2011, Schicter was sentenced to 10 years in prison for engaging in corrupt activity and theft charges.

In June 2021, Schlicter was released from the Trumbull Correctional Institution in northeast Ohio and has been on parole.

Prosecutors say Schlichter promised college and NFL game tickets, including to the Super Bowl, but never delivered despite receiving thousands of dollars in payments.

Schlichter also spent 10 years in prison in Indiana for other gambling-related crimes.

Upon release in 2006, Schlichter wrote a book about his addiction, “Busted,” and became an anti-gambling crusader. But even as he railed against casinos during church appearances, he was racking up new gambling debts.