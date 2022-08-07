Police: 21-year-old man fatally shot after argument outside east Columbus gas station

The shooting happened at a Speedway on the 2800 block of Stelzer Road near McCutcheon Road just after 1:20 a.m., according to Columbus police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 21-year-old man is dead following a shooting at an east Columbus gas station early Friday morning.

The shooting happened at a Speedway on the 2800 block of Stelzer Road near McCutcheon Road just after 1:20 a.m., according to Columbus police.

Police said the shooting started with an argument between two people when the shooter walked up to the victim's car and fired shots into the vehicle, hitting the victim.

Police said the man drove away in his vehicle on Stelzer Rd. for about 100 yards before coming to a stop and collapsing.

The man was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at 2:01 a.m., according to Columbus police.

No details have yet been released on a suspect.

Police did say surveillance video was obtained from Speedway that might have captured the shooting.