Police: 3 injured after report of crash, shooting in northeast Columbus

Police do not know if the injured people were hurt in the crash or if they were shot.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are in critical condition and a third was injured following reports of a crash and a shooting in northeast Columbus on Thursday.

Police said officers were called to the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fuji Drive around 7:40 p.m.

One person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and the other person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. A third person was taken to Riverside and their condition was described as stable.