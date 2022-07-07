Police: 3 injured after report of crash, shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are in critical condition and a third was injured following reports of a crash and a shooting in northeast Columbus on Thursday.
Police said officers were called to the area of Cleveland Avenue and Fuji Drive around 7:40 p.m.
One person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital and the other person was taken to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. A third person was taken to Riverside and their condition was described as stable.
Police do not know if the injured people were hurt in the crash or if they were shot.