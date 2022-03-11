Police: 2 injured in north Columbus crash involving reportedly stolen vehicle

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of Piedmont Road and Maize Road.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured following a crash on the city's north side Thursday morning involving what is believed to be a stolen truck, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Piedmont and Maize roads shortly after 2 a.m. on a reported crash.

Police told 10TV that two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. One was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, and the other was taken to Nationwide Children's Hospital and their condition was described as stable.

Police have not shared any information on how fast the truck was going prior to the crash or whether the two involved could be facing charges.