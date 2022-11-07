Police: 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in northeast Columbus shooting

Police said multiple people have been detained at the scene.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed, and another was seriously injured in a reported shooting on the city's northeast side Monday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Jermain Drive just south of Mock Road at 9:10 p.m.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The person was pronounced dead at 9:52 p.m.

The other shooting victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in serious condition. Police said multiple people have been detained at the scene.