Bodycam video shows police exchange gunfire with man outside of Columbus restaurant

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 26-year-old Raymond Hampton is charged with three counts of felonious assault after firing a handgun at officers.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera video hours after a man was shot by an officer outside of a Columbus restaurant Thursday morning.

Police were called to the parking lot of Tee Jaye's Country Place on the 1300 block of Parsons Avenue just before 5:15 a.m. on a report of shots fired. Police identified the suspect as 26-year-old Raymond Hampton who is now charged with three counts of felonious assault after firing a handgun at officers.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, police pointed to this interaction as an example of de-escalation. Officers are seen standing behind a car for approximately five minutes before Hampton fired his gun.

Officers are heard talking to Hampton, trying to get him to drop his weapon and talk. Hampton then opened fire.

An officer is seen crouching down, while another officer fires in response, hitting Hampton. The officer wearing the body camera is heard saying, "I got him down. Go, go go. He's down, he's down."

RAW VIDEO: Police exchange gunfire with man outside of Columbus restaurant.

Hampton was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Police are now describing his condition as stable. No officers were injured.