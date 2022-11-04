Grand jury votes against indictment of officers involved in 2021 shooting death in Franklin County

A Franklin County grand jury has voted against indicting officers involved in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man in 2021.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, officers were serving a felony arrest warrant for an aggravated robbery suspect on Dec. 8, 2021 at a home in the 2700 block of Fourseasons Drive.

As Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Task Force members were taking the fugitive into custody, Donta Stewart allegedly began firing at the officers from a nearby closet, striking a U.S. Marshals deputy in the upper torso.

In response, the U.S. Marshals Service said officers returned fire, striking Stewart.

The Marshals deputy was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition. Stewart was critically injured and taken to Mount Carmel East, where he later died.