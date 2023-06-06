Police: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in north Columbus shooting

The Columbus Division of Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of Glendon Road, just north of Morse Road, around 10:35 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed and another person was critically injured during a shooting in north Columbus Tuesday night.

The Columbus Division of Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 4800 block of Glendon Road, just north of Morse Road, around 10:35 p.m.

Arriving officers found two victims, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Police did not have any information about a suspect.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV as we work to gather more information.