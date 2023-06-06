Family of man shot, killed by security guard in west Columbus sues Kroger for negligence

Paris Royal's family filed a civil lawsuit against Kroger on March 23, saying the security guard used unreasonable deadly force when the guard shot Royal on Jan. 15.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of a man who was fatally shot by a security guard at a Kroger in west Columbus earlier this year is suing the grocery store chain.

Paris Royal's family filed a civil lawsuit against Kroger on March 23, saying the security guard used unreasonable deadly force when the guard shot Royal on Jan. 15, 2023.

Officers were called to Kroger located at 3600 Soldano Boulevard for a reported shooting. The officers found Royal suffering from a gunshot wound. He died about 30 minutes after the shooting.

Police said there was an altercation and Royal began fighting with the security guard before the guard fatally shot Royal. The lawsuit claims Paris went into the store to check on the well-being of his girlfriend when he was confronted by the security guard.

According to the lawsuit, Kroger was negligent in Royal's death. His family is seeking at least $25,000 as a result of the fatal shooting.

Kroger filed a response to the lawsuit on April 19 denying all allegations.