Police: 1 dead after shooting at east Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a shooting at an east Columbus bar Sunday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police.



Officers were called to the Lotus Lounge bar in the 6000 block of Channingway Boulevard on reports of a shooting shortly after 1:40 a.m., where officers found one person suffering from gunshot wounds. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.



The person was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m.



No suspect information has been released at this time.