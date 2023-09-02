Police: Suspect arrested after crashing into cruiser, injuring officer in southeast Columbus

The officer injured in the incident was taken to the hospital in what police describe as "stable" condition.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus police officer was injured after a suspect attempted to evade a traffic stop and rammed the officers cruiser Friday night on the city's southeast side, police say.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle around 11:10 p.m. at East Livingston Avenue and South Yearling Road.

The suspect in the vehicle, identified by police as 18-year-old Noah Dodson, refused to stop but was later relocated at Stavely Court and Warminster Drive where he rammed the police cruiser while trying to evade officers.

The officer injured in the incident was taken to the hospital in what police describe as "stable" condition.

Police said Dodson then hit a parked motorcycle and fled from the vehicle.

Officers found him in a nearby ravine and took him into custody.