Shakers Public House in Franklin Township damaged in fire

The fire was contained shortly after 7 a.m. and no injuries were reported, according to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A fire caused heavy damage to a restaurant in Franklin Township Saturday morning.

The Columbus Division of Fire and Franklin Township Fire Department responded to the fire at Shakers Public House, a bar and grill located at 385 Georgesville Rd. just before 7 a.m. Firefighters were initially dispatched on a report of smoke in the area.

The fire was contained shortly after 7 a.m. and no injuries were reported, according to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter. The cause is still under investigation.

Geitter told 10TV that the restaurant has smoke and water damage and some fire damage inside and through the roof area of the building.

Shakers Public House posted a photo to Facebook showing the damage to the interior of the building.

The owner also posted a statement to the restaurant’s Facebook page saying, “Turns out, the new death nectar recipe was too hot. Thank you all for support day in and day out.”

Turns out, the new death nectar recipe was too hot. Thank you all for support day in and day out. Posted by Shakers Public House on Saturday, September 2, 2023

📺 10TV+ is available for free: Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on demand content from 10TV — available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.