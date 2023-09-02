2023 Scioto Fest returns to Scioto Audubon Metro Park

This year’s Scioto Fest is happening on Sept. 15 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Scioto Fest is coming back to the Scioto Audubon Metro Park in September and will bring together outdoor recreation, music, food and drinks.

Some features this year include “Yappy hour,” climbing wall programs, a competition, river floats, food trucks, a DJ, live music and camping.

Here are the festival’s 2023 vendors:

Ohio Climbers Coalition

Queer Climbing Columbus

Scioto Made

Bloc Garten

Hiker Babes

Central Ohio Grotto

Gracehaven

Black Diamond

evolve

SOS of Ohio

Columbus Humane

Clay Vozzella

A Brighter Day

Pet Wants Columbus

Columbus Audubon

Fern Hollow Co.

STUMP

Grange Insurance Audubon Center

Ohio Women on the Fly

On Sept. 15, the event will kick off with a Friends of Metro Parks Bike Ride beginning at 5 p.m. Those interested can meet at Northmoor Park and ride as a group to Scioto Audubon.

Yappy hour will allow guests to tie dye bandanas for their dogs and visit dog vendor booths in the park.

Camping check-in and set-up with start at 5 p.m. and carry on until 10:30 p.m. For Friday’s full list of events, click here.

On Sept. 16, the day will start off with some activities like slacklining, volleyball and more. There will also be a climbing shoe demo followed by the climbing competition.

Visitors will also be able to start kayaking and can sign up for times at the event. Click here for all of Saturday’s events.