2023 Scioto Fest returns to Scioto Audubon Metro Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Scioto Fest is coming back to the Scioto Audubon Metro Park in September and will bring together outdoor recreation, music, food and drinks.
This year’s Scioto Fest is happening on Sept. 15 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Some features this year include “Yappy hour,” climbing wall programs, a competition, river floats, food trucks, a DJ, live music and camping.
Here are the festival’s 2023 vendors:
- Ohio Climbers Coalition
- Queer Climbing Columbus
- Scioto Made
- Bloc Garten
- Hiker Babes
- Central Ohio Grotto
- Gracehaven
- Black Diamond
- evolve
- SOS of Ohio
- Columbus Humane
- Clay Vozzella
- A Brighter Day
- Pet Wants Columbus
- Columbus Audubon
- Fern Hollow Co.
- STUMP
- Grange Insurance Audubon Center
- Ohio Women on the Fly
On Sept. 15, the event will kick off with a Friends of Metro Parks Bike Ride beginning at 5 p.m. Those interested can meet at Northmoor Park and ride as a group to Scioto Audubon.
Yappy hour will allow guests to tie dye bandanas for their dogs and visit dog vendor booths in the park.
Camping check-in and set-up with start at 5 p.m. and carry on until 10:30 p.m. For Friday’s full list of events, click here.
On Sept. 16, the day will start off with some activities like slacklining, volleyball and more. There will also be a climbing shoe demo followed by the climbing competition.
Visitors will also be able to start kayaking and can sign up for times at the event. Click here for all of Saturday’s events.
Those wanting to camp during Scioto Fest will be asked to bring their own gear and check in at the information tent upon arrival.