Police: 1 dead after being hit by vehicle in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in west Columbus Thursday evening, according to the Columbus Division of Police.
Officers were called to the 3700 block of West Broad Street on reports of a pedestrian struck around 7:07 p.m.
Upon arrival, officers located the victim at the scene.
The victim was taken to Doctors West with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead around 7:55 p.m.
Police did not say if the vehicle that hit the victim stayed at the scene. There's no word on any suspects at this time.
