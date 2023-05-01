Man charged in deadly shooting at adult entertainment club near northeast Columbus on New Year's Day

Charles Foster is charged with one count of murder and four counts of felonious assault in the deadly shooting at Bucks Platinum Club.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 24-year-old man is charged in connection to a shooting at an adult-entertainment club in Mifflin Township on New Year’s Day where a man was killed, and four others were injured.

Charles Foster was taken into custody on Wednesday. He is charged with one count of murder and four counts of felonious assault in the deadly shooting at Bucks Platinum Club on Johnstown Road.

Records from Franklin County Municipal Court state that Foster was involved in a physical altercation with a group at the club.

During the alteration, Foster pulled out a handgun and shot five people.

The sheriff’s office said 28-year-old Charles Earl Westbrook died as a result of the shooting.

Four other people were shot and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff’s office.