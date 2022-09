Police said officers were called to the 1100 block of North High Street around 8:05 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition following an assault in the Short North Monday night.

The person was taken to Grant Medical Center.

Police believe the assault happened outside of BrewDog.

Police did not say what led up to the incident and they did not have any information on a suspect.