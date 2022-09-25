Columbus police seek to ID persons of interest in fatal nightclub shooting

The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest in a fatal shooting at an eastside bar.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest in a fatal shooting at an eastside club early Sunday morning.

Officers arrived at the Queen of Hearts Pub located at 5512 East Livingston Avenue near Interstate 270 around 4:30 a.m.

Police said a woman and a 17-year-old girl were shot inside the club. The teen was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Police said the woman, identified as 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes, was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:47 a.m. Rhodes’ death is the 105th homicide in Columbus this year.

According to police, a 42-year-old woman showed up at a hospital and said she had also been shot at the bar. Her condition is described as stable.

During the investigation, detectives learned that a fight broke out during a gathering at the bar. Police said someone pulled out a handgun and fired shots, hitting all three victims.

Detectives are working to learn what led to the fight. At least one person was detained at the scene, but police did not say if charges have been filed.

On Monday, police releases photos of two people they are attempting to identify related to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).