Police: 1 critically injured in shooting near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was seriously injured in a shooting near the campus of Ohio State University on Wednesday.
The shooting happened in the 1600 block of North High Street around 8:25 p.m. according to the Columbus Division of Police.
The victim was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in critical condition.
The northbound lanes of North High Street are shut down in the area of the shooting. Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
Editor's note: Police originally said the shooting happened at 1680 North High Street, which is the address for a United Dairy Farmers. Police on scene later said someone called 911 from the store, but that is not where the shooting happened.