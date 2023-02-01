Police: 20-year-old man charged with murder in north Columbus gas station shooting

The shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station on Cleveland Avenue, near Morse Road Monday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police identified a 20-year-old man as a suspect in a north Columbus fatal gas station shooting earlier this week.

The shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station on Cleveland Avenue, near Morse Road on Monday.

When officers arrived, they found 22-year-old Hassan Hassan, who died at the scene.

Police say detectives identified Abdulbasid Mohamed Ahmed as the suspect in the shooting. Ahmed has been charged with murder, according to police.

Ahmed was last seen driving a 2004 Infinity FX 35 with an Ohio temporary tag Q233650. He may have fled central Ohio, according to police.

Police say Ahmed is considered armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should call 911.