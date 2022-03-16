4 found unconscious, treated for overdoses at north Columbus bar

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four people were hospitalized, three of which were in critical condition, after they were found unconscious at a bar in the Polaris area Wednesday evening.
According to the Columbus Division of Fire, crews were called around 5:45 p.m. to Murphy McFlips, located at 1037 Polaris Parkway. The Columbus Division of Police also responded to the call.
Arriving crews found three people in a parking lot behind the building and one person inside the bar.
According to the fire department, all four victims have stopped breathing and were treated with Narcan at the scene. The fire department told 10TV that the victims overdosed on opioids.
The victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK, the fire department said.
