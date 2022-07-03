Brother of man found dead inside Columbus YMCA urges people to check on loved ones struggling with addiction

Richard Dean says he believes his brother, Tim, died of an overdose. He was one of two people found dead at the downtown location Friday, according to police.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The family of one of two men found dead inside a Columbus YMCA say they believe he died of a drug overdose. Richard Dean says he was notified over the weekend that his youngest brother, Tim, died at the YMCA downtown.



According to run reports, Columbus police were called to the YMCA location on 40 West Long Street twice on Friday. Two people were found dead and 911 calls reveal they were found during wellness checks.

Dean said his brother struggled with drug addiction for years and while an official cause of death has not yet been released, he believes he died of an overdose.

“I think he was caught up and in so deep he didn't know how to get out,” he said.

Dean said he once stayed at this same shelter 20 years ago, when he too struggled with addiction.

"I thank God that he got me out and he showed me a whole new way of life,” he said.

The cause of deaths for both men has not been released and the Franklin County Coroner's office did not respond to our questions on Monday.

Dean, however, said this is a wake-up call for anyone who has a loved one battling addiction.



“I want to use his death as a way to encourage others to know this drug problem is worse than terrible and if you have family members that are using drugs please, please, please, do what you can to support 'em. Reach out and do what you can to help them,” he said.

YMCA of Central Ohio sent the following statement to 10TV: