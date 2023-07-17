Plans to expand North Market in downtown Columbus moving forward

Columbus City Council is taking up the issue Monday night.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The North Market in downtown Columbus could look a lot bigger in the coming years. Plans to expand the North Market in downtown Columbus are moving forward, starting at Columbus City Council on Monday night.

Several sections of legislation will be presented, which include adding a parking facility for the market. Additionally there are plans to expand the building to include an atrium, public patio and more space for vendors.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther expressed his support of the plans on Facebook over the weekend.

Ginther said the 19,000 square foot addition to the market will drive tourism and business across the area. Some of this money for this project is coming from the general fund and other parts are coming from the county's COVID-19 money.

Columbus City Council meets at 5 p.m. on Monday.

