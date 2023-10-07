Family provides update on 7-year-old struck in Hilliard Fourth of July parade

This week, Allie will undergo her first reconstructive surgery for her injuries.

HILLIARD, Ohio — Allie Harris, the 7-year-old girl who was hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle during the Fourth of July parade in Hilliard, is taking small steps to recovery.

She suffered more than a dozen broken bones, internal bleeding and other injuries when she fell off a trailer and was run over by it last week. She is currently hospitalized at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

The Harris family say that she is making slow and steady progress, as some days are more difficult than others. As of July 10, Allie has been moved out of the ICU and is able to sit up and walk for short periods of time with assistance.

This week, Allie will undergo her first reconstructive surgery for her injuries.

Allie’s family says that her personality is showing through during the times that she is awake and alert, and they remain hopeful that she will regain her glowing charm as her body continues to heal.

There are several ways to help Allie and her family:

The family has set up a dotstot.org site and partnered with local Hilliard businesses to collect donations to assist with the medical expenses.

Another way is to go to Nationwide Children's website and write Allie a greeting card. In the patient unit/room number line, write "2B28."