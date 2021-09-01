New renderings released for downtown North Market expansion

The proposed 31-story development would expand North Market’s footprint by nearly 50 percent.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Plans to add a new mixed-use development to the North Market area are beginning to take shape.

Private investment firm Rockbridge released the latest renderings and plans for the North Market Mixed-Use Development project on Wednesday. The proposed 31-story development would expand North Market’s footprint by nearly 50 percent, offering more than 11,000 square feet of merchant, event and outdoor spaces.

Rockbridge says the design is inspired by the market and its merchants and aims to ensure the preservation of North Market’s facilities.

In a release, Mayor Andrew Ginther said in part, “It’s exciting to see this transformational vision progressing at such a critical time in Columbus, as this proposed plan for the project not only secures the preservation and expansion of the North Market – it also creates construction and permanent jobs for residents."

Included in the expansion will be residential, office and retail spaces, as well as a new hotel and 350-space integrated parking garage.

According to Rockbridge, the new development will help drive Columbus’ economy by providing an additional 1,600 jobs during the construction period alone. Following construction, project organizers estimate it will bring in an additional 600 jobs and nearly $1 billion in economic impact over the first decade.

The Downtown Commission and Historic Resources Commission is set to review finalized project plans in the coming weeks, with construction scheduled to begin mid-2022.

_______