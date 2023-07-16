'The need is there, the response is quick': 1 year since establishment of 988 Lifeline in Ohio

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or suicidal ideation, call 988.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A year ago today, the 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Hotline became a three-digit number, 988.

The 988 Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals in the United States.

In the past year of 988 in Ohio, on average, more than 12,000 people have used this lifeline every month.

"We changed it from a 10-digit phone number to a three-digit phone number that is significantly easier for people to access and remember in a time of crisis," said Alison O'Donnell, director of the Suicide Prevention Program.

The leaders of the program said 80% of calls in Ohio are resolved by the end of the phone call. They said 90% of all 988 calls are answered by someone in the state.

Rick Baumann, a crisis line operator, lost his son to suicide. He said the key to success is treating those in crisis like friends.

"We want to be their friend. We want to be their friend now because, obviously, they don't think they have a family or friend they can call right now, and we're talking about their lives. So, we're here for them," Baumann said.

The average speed to answer calls in Ohio is 19 seconds, compared to 35 seconds nationally.

"The need is there. The response is quick. Most calls are answered in less than 30 seconds," said Sue Villilo, vice president of clinical services at ADAMH. "To help people get care regardless of the situation they're in, in a way that's safe and supportive with people that are highly trained and able to respond, that's going to make a difference in this community. It's going to save lives."