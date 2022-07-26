Funeral arrangements made for Clark County deputy killed during standoff

Deputy Matthew Yates was fatally shot on Sunday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio — The Clark County deputy who was fatally shot at a mobile home park will be laid to rest next week.

The sheriff's office responded to a report of a woman breaking into a home in the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park and five to six shots being fired.

Deputy Matthew Yates and other deputies checked inside the home where they were met with gunfire. Sheriff Deb Burchett said Yates was shot and went down inside the home where he had to be rescued by Clark County Special Operations and other tactical teams.

Yates was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.

The funeral will be held at First Christian Church on Middle Urbana Road in Springfield on Aug. 1., according to his obituary. Yates, 41, leaves behind his wife, two sons and a daughter along with several relatives and family members.

Yates was a 15-year veteran of the sheriff's office and a member of the Special Operations Team, according to Burchett.

A deputy was injured during their attempt to rescue Yates, but it was not gun related and will be OK.