Grove City community remembers Capital student who died in drowning accident

Friends and family are mourning the death of 19-year-old Michael Hooffstetter.

GROVE CITY, Ohio — The Grove City community is mourning the loss of 19-year-old football star Michael Hooffstetter who died in a drowning incident on Lake Michigan.

“It was an absolutely horrendous, horrible feeling for my wife, my son, all of Michael’s friends, and I can only imagine what his parents are going through,” Grove City High School head football coach Greg Waits said.

Authorities say Hooffstetter was swimming with friends Sunday evening when rip currents pulled the teen under the water.

People on the beach tried to save him, but he never resurfaced. Authorities found his body Monday morning.

"You would never think that something like that would ever happen to that kid and just finding that out seems like a nightmare,” friend Brock Waits said. “I'm just waiting to wake up.”

The friends say they were like brothers, together every weekend.

“There wasn't a single weekend we weren't together. Whenever we were out, we were always together, and Michael was always the light with us. He was always the one with the smile on his face and making everyone around us smile and brighten everyone else's day up,” Brock said.

Hooffstetter was a dual athlete in high school, playing football and basketball.

"I mean, he was a force for us, he was a great offensive lineman. He could play tight end,” Greg said.

It was Hooffstetter's work ethic that had his teammates and coaches in awe.

"He was over at our football field 4-5 times a week doing skill work all by himself,” Greg said.

Hooffstetter took that passion to Capital University, playing on the football team.

"They were just raving about him, 'oh my gosh, we can't wait to get him on the football field this year,'” Greg said.

Brock said no matter who they were, whether they played a sport or not, Hooffstetter was always friends with everyone.

Friends say they hope to carry on Michael’s positivity and plan on doing whatever they can to comfort and be a support system for the Hooffstetter family.