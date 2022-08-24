x
1 killed, 1 injured in New Albany car crash

The crash happened Wednesday along Kitzmiller Road.
Credit: WBNS-TV
New Albany police on the scene of a deadly crash on Kitzmiller Road on Aug. 24, 2022.

NEW ALBANY, Ohio — One person was killed and one person was injured in a car crash in New Albany on Wednesday, according to police.

New Albany police said dispatchers received a call about the crash on Kitzmiller Road near Whitebarn Road just before 5:20 p.m.

Police said the driver went off the road and hit a tree.  Two people were in the car.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person was taken to a local hospital for treatment.  The person's condition was not immediately available.

As of about 9 p.m., Kitzmiller Road was closed between Whitebarn Road and East Dublin-Granville Road due to the crash investigation.

