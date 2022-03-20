OSHP: Chase with 'highly intoxicated' driver reaches 120 mph in Pickaway County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver was also drinking a beer while driving during the pursuit.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is accused of driving while intoxicated, leading troopers on a chase that reached 120 miles per hour in Pickaway County on Sunday according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Sgt. Roger Cooper said OSHP received a call at approximately 5:30 p.m. about a reckless driver heading south on US-62 near Harrisburg.

Troopers responded while the caller stayed behind the driver onto 5 Points Pike.

When troopers caught up to the driver, later identified by OSHP as 49-year-old Christina Thornton, of Williamsport, they tried to make a traffic stop but she did not stop.

Troopers pursued Thornton, eventually ending up on US-22 and into Williamsport.

Cooper said while in Williamsport, Thornton hit an unoccupied vehicle and a Pickaway County Sheriff's Office cruiser and stopped. Both vehicles that were struck sustained little-to-no damage.

Troopers got out of their cruisers to try and take Thornton, into custody but Cooper said she refused to get out of the vehicle.

The troopers ended up breaking a window on Thornton's vehicle but Thornton, still did not get out of the vehicle and she drove away again.

A short time later, Cooper said Thornton hit another unoccupied vehicle.

This time, troopers were able to get her out of the vehicle and Cooper said she was taken into custody without further incident.

Cooper said the pursuit reached 120 mph for a brief time but most of the chase was between 65 and 70 mph.

Cooper also said Thornton was "highly intoxicated" and was drinking a beer while driving during the chase.