There's no word on what caused the fire.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus firefighters responded to a three-alarm fire at an apartment building on the city's west side Sunday morning.

The fire happened at 1357 Trade Winds Drive shortly before 7 a.m., according to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin.

Officials say no injuries have been reported so far.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.