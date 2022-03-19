Report: Columbus Crew midfielder Derrick Etienne assaulted, robbed in Short North

According to a police report, the robbery happened just after 10:50 p.m Thursday in the area of North High Street and West Russell Street.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus Crew player was assaulted by a group of men and robbed in the Short North area this week, according to a report from the Columbus Division of Police.

The reported robbery happened just after 10:50 p.m Thursday in the area of North High Street and West Russell Street.

Midfielder Derrick Etienne, 25, told police that he was walking when he bumped into a man and dropped his phone.

According to the report, Etienne gave the man $100 through a Cash App transaction and attempted to walk away. The report then states that Etienne was cornered by approximately nine men, who then began to beat up the midfielder.

Etienne told police that one of the men had a gun and demanded his property. The group of men took a gold chain worth $3,000 and an Apple Watch, according to the report.

The police report did not say whether Etienne needed medical attention after the reported assault.

No arrests have been made, according to the report.

A spokesperson with Columbus Crew released a statement to 10TV:

“We are aware of an incident involving one of our players being the victim of a robbery on Thursday, March 17, and we are relieved that Derrick is okay following the matter.”