Former Worthington middle school teacher's aide charged with gross sexual imposition

Andre Berry, 23, is accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl at school on multiple occasions.

WORTHINGTON, Ohio — A former Worthington middle school teacher's aide is charged with gross sexual imposition for allegedly touching a student inappropriately, according to court records from Franklin County Municipal Court.

On Feb.17, the principal at Perry Middle School notified Worthington police that a student reported Andre Berry had touched her inappropriately, according to court records.

The school district confirmed to 10TV that Berry, 23, was a special education assistant at the school.

The girl said Berry touched her "while at school at her locker and while walking to class," police wrote in the court filing. The incidents reportedly happened between August 2021 and October 2021.

Court records state that in a phone conversation with school administrators, Berry admitted to touching the girl on multiple occasions.

In a statement to 10TV, a spokesperson for Worthington City Schools wrote, "We take this issue very seriously. The situation was immediately reported to the Worthington Police Department, Ohio Department of Education, and Franklin County Children Services. Mr. Berry resigned immediately."

A warrant was issued for Berry's arrest on March 11 and he was arrested on the third-degree felony charge on March 13.

Berry was arraigned in Franklin County Municipal Court on March 14 and was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond the same day.

As a condition of the bond, he was ordered to stay away from the victim, all minors and Perry Middle School.