x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

OSHP: 55-year-old man dies after crash in Delaware County

OSHP said Patrick Petrime went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch and a guardrail.
Credit: z1b - stock.adobe.com

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A man died following a crash in Delaware County on Sunday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on Liberty Road north of Home Road in Liberty Township.

Patrick Petrime, 55, was traveling north on Liberty Road in a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

According to OSHP, he went off the right side of the road, striking a ditch and a guardrail.

Petrime was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is not suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Download the 10TV News app to receive breaking news alerts.

Related Articles

Local News: Recent Coverage ⬇️

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Columbus dog owner recommends microchips after device helps her reunite with lost pet

Before You Leave, Check This Out