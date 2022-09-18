OSHP: 55-year-old man dies after crash in Delaware County

OSHP said Patrick Petrime went off the right side of the road and hit a ditch and a guardrail.

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A man died following a crash in Delaware County on Sunday evening.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 7:10 p.m. on Liberty Road north of Home Road in Liberty Township.

Patrick Petrime, 55, was traveling north on Liberty Road in a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

According to OSHP, he went off the right side of the road, striking a ditch and a guardrail.

Petrime was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Alcohol is not suspected in the crash, which remains under investigation.