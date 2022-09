Two people are injured after a crash in north Columbus early Friday morning.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two people are injured after a crash on a bridge in north Columbus early Friday morning.

The crash happened on the corner of Lazelle Road and Flint Road just after 1 a.m., according to Columbus police.

One victim was taken to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. A second victim was described as stable, police said.