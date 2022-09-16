x
Chillicothe man killed in Ross County crash

OSHP said Cunningham's motorcycle traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a crash in Ross County on Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. on Lick Run Road near the intersection of Dry Run Road in Springfield Township.

Randolph Cunningham, 67, was traveling westbound on Lick Run Road on a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle. 

OSHP said he went off the left side of the road and struck a tree. Cunningham was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

