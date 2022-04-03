OSHP: 2 dead following two-vehicle crash in Madison County

The crash happened about a half mile north of the Fayette County line in Madison County.

MADISON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Two people have died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Madison County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the crash happened on US 62.

According to OSHP, at around 5:55 p.m., troopers from the West Jefferson and Circleville posts and deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a two-vehicle crash.

The crash happened about a half mile north of the Fayette County line in Madison County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a 2016 Toyota Corolla, driven by Larry Furlong, of Mount Sterling, was headed south on US 62 in a northbound lane, when he crashed head on into a 2021 Ford Eco Sport driven by Linda Lee, of Washington Court House.

Both Furlong and Lee were pronounced dead at the scene by medics. They were both taken to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office for autopsies.