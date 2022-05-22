OSHP: 2 dead after double-vehicle crash in Richland County

The road was closed for about four hours while officials investigated.

RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Two people died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Richland County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to a reported crash on I-71 South in Mifflin Township just before 12 a.m.

A 2010 Jeep Liberty was traveling north on I-71, when the driver lost control and went into the southbound lanes of I-71 and was hit by a tractor-trailer.

The Jeep crashed into a guardrail and caught on fire. The tractor-trailer crashed into a guardrail before coming to a rest.

The two people who were inside the Jeep, 18-year-old Allison McCort, of Canton, and 25-year-old Evan Friend, also of Canton, were pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP reports McCort and Friend were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Two people who were inside the tractor-trailer were not hurt.

I-71 south was closed for about four hours while authorities investigated.