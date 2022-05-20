21-year-old killed in Delaware County crash

The crash happened around 6:43 a.m. Friday on Section Line Road near Airport in Delaware Township.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Delaware County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a GMC Sierra was traveling northbound on Section Line Road when the driver went over the center line and struck a Volkswagen Passat.

The driver of the Passat, identified as 21-year-old William Hurt, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Sierra was taken taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said both drivers were not wearing their seatbelts and alcohol use is not a suspected factor.