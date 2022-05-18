I-270 west closed in north Columbus due to crashes

The first crash happened around 7:45 p.m. and involved a jackknifed semi-tractor trailer and a fuel spill.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The westbound lanes of Interstate 270 in north Columbus near I-71 are closed due to two crashes Wednesday night, according to Columbus police.

The first crash happened around 7:45 p.m. and involved a jackknifed semi-tractor trailer.

Police said there was a fuel spill that police officers and firefighters were working to clean up. One person was treated at the scene.

A second crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-270, west of I-71 involving one vehicle.