I-270 west closed in north Columbus due to crashes

The first crash happened around 7:45 p.m. and involved a jackknifed semi-tractor trailer and a fuel spill.
Credit: Ohio Department of Transpotation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The westbound lanes of Interstate 270 in north Columbus near I-71 are closed due to two crashes Wednesday night, according to Columbus police.

The first crash happened around 7:45 p.m. and involved a jackknifed semi-tractor trailer.  

Police said there was a fuel spill that police officers and firefighters were working to clean up.  One person was treated at the scene.

A second crash happened in the westbound lanes of I-270, west of I-71 involving one vehicle. 

Columbus police said one person was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital. Police described the person's condition as stable.

