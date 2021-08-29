OSHP: 1 killed after 2-vehicle crash on I-70 in Madison County

A call about the crash came in just after 6 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

MADISON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A person has died after a crash involving two vehicles in Madison County Sunday morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Interstate 70 near State Route 29 in Jefferson Township at 6 a.m.

OSHP said a black 2014 Ram truck was heading eastbound on I-70 and the driver of a red 2007 Chrysler 300 was traveling west on the highway in the eastbound lanes.

Both vehicles then collided in the left lane and then caught fire.

OSHP said the driver of the Chrysler 300 was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ram truck was taken to The Ohio State University Hospital, but authorities did not describe their condition.

I-70 was shut down for some time but had since reopened.