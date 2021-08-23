1 dead after crash involving semi-truck on I-70 west in Madison County

There's no word on what caused the crash.

One person is dead after a crash Monday night that involved a vehicle and a semi-truck on Interstate 70 in Madison County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on I-70 west near the Taylor Blair Road overpass around 8:15 p.m.

Authorities did not specify whether the person who died was in the vehicle or the semi-truck.

Traffic is being detoured onto State Route 142.

One lane of I-70 west is back open. The road is expected to fully reopen within the next two hours.