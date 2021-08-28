Man dead after single vehicle crash in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash Friday night in Athens County.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol says troopers responded around 11:20 p.m. to a reported crash on County Road 27 near Township Road 1115.
Authorities say 25-year-old Misu Crocker, of Athens, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Impala west on County Road 27.
According to OSHP, Crocker drove off the right side of the road after failing to negotiate a left-hand curve.
The car hit a guardrail and a traffic sign and then went down an embankment. The vehicle then crashed into a tree before coming to a final stop.
Crocker was pronounced dead at the scene. A male passenger inside the car was taken top O'Bleness Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
OSHP says alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.